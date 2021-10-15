October 15: Court reinstates Texas abortion ban. Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart host Halloween bake-off.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women’s March against Texas abortion ban walk from Discovery Green to City Hall in Houston. A federal appeals court is temporarily allowing the nation’s toughest abortion law to resume in Texas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the order Friday, Oct. 8. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Brian Laundrie (Credit: Moab Police Department)

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry “Hank” Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)

President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The most unlikely duo in lifestyle TV is moving to a new network with a new competition show.

Courtesy: Peacock TV

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Adele releases new single, album.

🔴 Jill Biden campaigns in Virginia, New Jersey.

🔴 Environment activists rally at U.S. Capitol.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.