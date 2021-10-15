October 15: Court reinstates Texas abortion ban. Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart host Halloween bake-off.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions
2. Brian Laundrie manhunt resumes with cadaver dogs
3. Bill Clinton hospitalized in California, spokesperson says
4. Biden signs debt limit hike, but December standoff looms
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to host new ‘very tasty’ Halloween baking challenge
The most unlikely duo in lifestyle TV is moving to a new network with a new competition show.
🔴 Adele releases new single, album.
🔴 Jill Biden campaigns in Virginia, New Jersey.
🔴 Environment activists rally at U.S. Capitol.
