October 15: Ga. Senate debate full of fireworks, jabs. Grocery merger worries some communities.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Georgia Senate candidates Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock

FILE – Exterior of the Kroger grocery store in Novi, Mich., is seen Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Two of the nation’s largest grocers are planning to merge. Kroger said Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, it has agreed to acquire Albertsons in a $20 billion deal. (Ed Pevos/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

FILE – Exterior of the Kroger grocery store in Novi, Mich., is seen Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Two of the nation’s largest grocers are planning to merge. Kroger said Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, it has agreed to acquire Albertsons in a $20 billion deal. (Ed Pevos/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

FILE – President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen from the media van in the presidential motorcade in Palm Beach, Fla., March 24, 2018, en route to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel special master process that this month slowed down a criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between Justice Department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

COUPLE DISCOVERS POSSIBLE ‘GLOBSTER’ ON OREGON COAST

A man riding an ATV on the Oregon coast comes across a “sea monster.”

An Oregon couple discovered something odd on the coast near Florence on Oct. 12, 2022. They believe it’s what’s known as a “globster,” a decomposing whale or shark that looks like it’s covered in white hair (Photo courtesy Merica Lynn and Adoni Tegner)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Julia Roberts will receive an Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ annual gala.

🔴 The Major League Baseball Division Series continues: Braves @ Phillies; Dodgers @ Padres; Astros @ Mariners; Yankees @ Guardians

🔴 It’s “Global Handwashing Day,” so keep it clean out there.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.