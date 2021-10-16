October 16: Commission studying Supreme Court giving serious consideration to justice term limits. New documentary on Velvet Underground uses footage from Andy Warhol as it focuses on influential NYC band

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Supreme Court commission seriously looks at shorter terms for justices
2. Chicago Police union leader barred from speaking about vaccine mandate until next court date
3. Capitol cop indicted, accused of telling Jan. 6 rioter to hide evidence
4. Meteorite crashes into sleeping Canadian woman’s bed, missing by inches
📱 [Trending] this morning
TODD HAYNES FINDS THE FREQUENCY OF THE VELVET UNDERGROUND
THE DOCUMENTARY FROM THE MAKER OF “CAROL” AND “I’M NOT THERE” IS NOW PLAYING IN THEATERS AND ON APPLE TV+
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Space mission to the Trojan asteroids around Jupiter launches.
🔴 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, with remarks from President Joe Biden.
🔴 No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 11 Kentucky in NCAA football.
🔴 Baseball’s postseason continues with the Red Sox at Astros and Dodgers at Braves.
🔴 DC Comics hosts DC FanDome 2021, a free virtual fan experience.
🔴 Oscar winner Rami Malek hosts “Saturday Night Live” with special musical guest Young Thug.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.