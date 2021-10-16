October 16: Commission studying Supreme Court giving serious consideration to justice term limits. New documentary on Velvet Underground uses footage from Andy Warhol as it focuses on influential NYC band

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Moe Tucker, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Lou Reed from the documentary “The Velvet Underground.” (Nat Finkelstein Estate/Apple TV+ via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A police line barrier in Chicago.

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A federal judge held the director of the District of Columbia’s Department of Corrections and the warden of the city’s jail in contempt of court on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the civil rights of inmates are being abused. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth had hauled the jail officials into court as part of the criminal case into Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(Ruth Hamilton)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THE DOCUMENTARY FROM THE MAKER OF “CAROL” AND “I’M NOT THERE” IS NOW PLAYING IN THEATERS AND ON APPLE TV+

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Moe Tucker, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Lou Reed from the documentary “The Velvet Underground.” (Nat Finkelstein Estate/Apple TV+ via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Space mission to the Trojan asteroids around Jupiter launches.

🔴 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, with remarks from President Joe Biden.

🔴 No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 11 Kentucky in NCAA football.

🔴 Baseball’s postseason continues with the Red Sox at Astros and Dodgers at Braves.

🔴 DC Comics hosts DC FanDome 2021, a free virtual fan experience.

🔴 Oscar winner Rami Malek hosts “Saturday Night Live” with special musical guest Young Thug.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.