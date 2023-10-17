October 17: Aid to Gaza hindered by continued bombing. FBI tracks threats against Jews, Muslims.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israeli bombings in Gaza kill dozens as efforts persist to get aid to millions in besieged enclave
2. Project Dynamo rescues Americans from Israel, returns home to US
3. House GOP barrels toward uncertain speaker floor vote
4. FBI tracking threats against Jews and Muslims
📱 [Trending] this morning
TAYLOR SWIFT MOVIE HITS NO. 1 AT BOX OFFICE, EYES ‘JOKER’ RECORD
Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves to multiplexes across the country.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. House will reconvene for legislative business, and GOP members will once again try to elect a speaker, following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the post.
🔴 The MLB National League Championship Series continues with Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) at the Philadelphia Phillies (1-0).
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America report their quarterly results.
