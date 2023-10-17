October 17: Aid to Gaza hindered by continued bombing. FBI tracks threats against Jews, Muslims.

Palestinian carry a child killed d in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a morgue in Khan Younis, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Israeli bombings in Gaza kill dozens as efforts persist to get aid to millions in besieged enclave

2. Project Dynamo rescues Americans from Israel, returns home to US

Americans return to the U.S. after being rescued by Project Dynamo in Israel.

3. House GOP barrels toward uncertain speaker floor vote

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks to reporters as he leaves House Republican Conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Friday, October 13, 2023 where they discussed the next steps forward for selecting a Speaker of the House.

4. FBI tracking threats against Jews and Muslims

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testifies alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on October 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony about threats to the homeland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TAYLOR SWIFT MOVIE HITS NO. 1 AT BOX OFFICE, EYES ‘JOKER’ RECORD

Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves to multiplexes across the country.

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

🔴 The U.S. House will reconvene for legislative business, and GOP members will once again try to elect a speaker, following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the post.

🔴 The MLB National League Championship Series continues with Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) at the Philadelphia Phillies (1-0).

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America report their quarterly results.

