October 17: Republicans fear party is losing ground. Stockton arrest assuages public fears.

Good morning! It’s Monday October 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Republicans fear party is losing ground ahead of midterms
2. Stockton rests easier after serial killings arrest
3. Police work to identify bodies found in Oklahoma river
4. Winter blast moves through Midwest, storms in Southeast
📱 [Trending] this morning
University of Tennessee, fined over fans rushing the field, asks for donations for new goalposts
Some highly enthusiastic fans removed the goalposts from the stadium, and now a GoFundMe is up to replace them.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 An evidentiary hearing in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is slated for Monday.
🔴 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak to reporters following a roundtable discussion with law enforcement about the growing fentanyl crisis.
🔴 Undefeated Eagles, talent-laden Bills top NFL power rankings after Week 6.
