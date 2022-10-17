October 17: Republicans fear party is losing ground. Stockton arrest assuages public fears.

Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Good morning! It’s Monday October 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference at the Stockton Police Department headquarters in Stockton, Calif., on the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee in the Stockton serial killings on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Behind McFadden is a booking photo of Brownlee. (Clifford Oto/The Record via AP)

(Getty Images)

Heavy equipment driver working to push snow to the side of the streets after a blizzard

Some highly enthusiastic fans removed the goalposts from the stadium, and now a GoFundMe is up to replace them.

Fans flood the field after Tennessee won against Alabama for the first time in 15 years. (WATE Staff)

🔴 An evidentiary hearing in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is slated for Monday.

🔴 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak to reporters following a roundtable discussion with law enforcement about the growing fentanyl crisis.

🔴 Undefeated Eagles, talent-laden Bills top NFL power rankings after Week 6.

