October 17: Hollywood dodges a proverbial bullet when studios and production crew unions reach agreement. And not a moment too soon, as a new trailer ushers in a new round of Batmania.
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘THE BATMAN’ TRAILER PRESENTS A BROODING CAPED CRUSADER IN A VIOLENT AND CHAOTIC GOTHAM CITY
ROBERT PATTINSON ENCOUNTERS THE RIDDLER, CATWOMAN AND THE PENGUIN IN A MURKY AND HORRIFYING “POWDER KEG” OF A CITY
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Chicago Sky host the Phoenix Mercury with a chance to clinch the best-of-five WNBA Finals.
🔴 Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook return for the third season of “Succession” on HBO.
🔴 The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears renew the NFL’s most storied rivalry in Chicago.
🔴 The Braves, up 1-0, host the Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.