October 17: Hollywood dodges a proverbial bullet when studios and production crew unions reach agreement. And not a moment too soon, as a new trailer ushers in a new round of Batmania.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.” Warner Bros. released the first trailer for “The Batman,” which is Pattinson’s first film as the Dark Knight. It will be released March 4, 2022. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A poster advocating union solidarity hangs from a Costume Designers Guild office building, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Harris County Medical Examiner van exits the Memorial Hermann Hospital transporting a Harris County Pct. 4 deputy who was shot and killed to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar. Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Brian Laundrie (Credit: Moab Police Department)

Robert Durst, seated with attorney Dick DeGuerin, is sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the killing of Susan Berman Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. (Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘THE BATMAN’ TRAILER PRESENTS A BROODING CAPED CRUSADER IN A VIOLENT AND CHAOTIC GOTHAM CITY

ROBERT PATTINSON ENCOUNTERS THE RIDDLER, CATWOMAN AND THE PENGUIN IN A MURKY AND HORRIFYING “POWDER KEG” OF A CITY

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Chicago Sky host the Phoenix Mercury with a chance to clinch the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

🔴 Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook return for the third season of “Succession” on HBO.

🔴 The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears renew the NFL’s most storied rivalry in Chicago.

🔴 The Braves, up 1-0, host the Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series.

