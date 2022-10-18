October 18: Ye discusses antisemitic comments on ‘CUOMO.’ Ga. governor debate brings fireworks.

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Cuomo, Ye discuss star’s antisemitic remarks: Full interview

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

2. At Georgia debate, Abrams and Kemp clash on abortion, crime

Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, from left, Libertarian challenger Shane Hazel and Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp debate during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

3. Ryan, Vance clash in final heated Ohio Senate debate

Tim Ryan
FILE – This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Sept. 17, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. Ryan and Vance deflected accusations of being political lapdogs to their parties Monday, as they met in a heated second debate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

4. Application site opens for Biden student debt cancellation

Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

Boston University researchers create new COVID strain

In a tightly controlled lab, the researchers created what may be the most potent COVID-19 strain ever.

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Alissa Eckert, MSMI/Dan Higgins, MAMS via CDC)

🔴 The Major League Baseball Championship Series begins with Philadelphia Phillies at the San Diego Padres.

🔴 The 2022/2023 NBA season begins. But they’ll do it without the jersey number 6, in honor of 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell, who died in July.

🔴 The Chinese Communist Party continues its five-yearly National Congress, where President Xi Jinping is expected to be selected as China’s top leader for a third term, and possibly for life.

