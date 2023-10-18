October 18: Biden arrives in Israel after Gaza hospital blast. Jordan fails on first run at speaker post.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden: Hospital blast ‘done by the other team,’ not Israel
2. Vittert’s War Notes: The real reason for Biden’s visit
3. House speaker vote set Wednesday after Jordan loses first ballot
4. Some Floridians are seeing 6-figure home insurance prices
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘THE PENTAGON SHOULD BE NERVOUS’: BURCHETT ON UFO BRIEFINGS
Rep. Tim Burchett and other lawmakers will soon gain access the classified SCIF room, where they will be able to look at UAP documents.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers the keynote speech at the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation,” attended by business and political leaders worldwide.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Netflix and Tesla reporting quarterly results.
