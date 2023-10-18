October 18: Biden arrives in Israel after Gaza hospital blast. Jordan fails on first run at speaker post.

Protesters throw bricks at the US Embassy during a protest in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people on October 17, 2023. The Israeli army said on October 17 a strike which hit a Gaza hospital, killing at least 200 people according to Hamas officials, was a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants. Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a “day of rage” to condemn the strike as hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the French and US embassies in protest. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Protesters throw bricks at the US Embassy during a protest in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people on October 17, 2023. The Israeli army said on October 17 a strike which hit a Gaza hospital, killing at least 200 people according to Hamas officials, was a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants. Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a “day of rage” to condemn the strike as hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the French and US embassies in protest. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sept. 17, 2023. Biden is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly and fundraisers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is followed by reporters as he walks to his office at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Rep. Tim Burchett and other lawmakers will soon gain access the classified SCIF room, where they will be able to look at UAP documents.

There have been roughly 2,000 UFO sightings reported in the U.S. already in 2023. (Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers the keynote speech at the “Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation,” attended by business and political leaders worldwide.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with Netflix and Tesla reporting quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.