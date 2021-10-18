October 18: Haitian gang blamed for kidnapping missionaries. Chicago Sky takes WNBA title.

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Chicago Sky’s Azura Stevens (30) during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries in Haiti

Armed forces secure the area where the Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry placed a bouquet of flowers in front of independence hero Jean Jacques Dessalines memorial in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

2. Shooting at Pennsylvania mall, multiple people injured

3. First fundraiser held for Gabby Petito Foundation

(Nomadic Statik YouTube/Gabrielle Petito via NewsNation)

4. Fauci says 1-shot J&J vaccine should have been 2

FILE – In this April 13, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Chicago Sky wins first WNBA title, beating Phoenix Mercury

If you want to see basketball at its best, the WNBA is the place to be.

🔴 Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19.

🔴 Court hearing held for Cardi B in attack on bartenders at strip club.

🔴 ALCS continues between Astros, Red Sox. Series tied 1-1.

