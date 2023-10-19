October 19: Can the US afford two wars? Israel to allow Egypt to deliver aid to Gaza.

18 October 2023, Lebanon, Beirut: A Lebanese protestor hurls stones at burning building just outside the US Embassy during a protest in solidarity with the people of Gaza to condemn a strike against a hospital in Gaza Strip killing more than 500 people. Photo: Stringer/dpa (Photo by Stringer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Palestinians look fro survivors after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Committee on the Judiciary, speaks during an oversight hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

FILE – A sign describing Natalee Holloway, an Alabama high school student who disappeared while on a graduation trip to Aruba, is seen on Palm Beach, in front of her hotel in Aruba, Friday, June 10, 2005, as a ribbon in her memory blows in the breeze. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

According to a USA TODAY study, Illinois residents are the worst tippers in America.

Tipping at quick-service restaurants has seemingly become the norm. (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden will deliver a prime-time address on the Israel and Ukraine wars.

🔴 The National Civil Rights Museum will honor former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams at its 32nd Freedom Award Ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee.

🔴 Duane Davis, charged with murder in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur, will be arraigned in a Las Vegas courtroom.

