October 19: Can the US afford two wars? Israel to allow Egypt to deliver aid to Gaza.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Cost of war: Can the US afford to fund both Ukraine and Israel?
2. Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza
3. Second House speaker vote for Jim Jordan fails
4. Van der Sloot gives graphic confession of Natalee Holloway’s killing
📱 [Trending] this morning
ILLINOISANS ARE THE WORST TIPPERS IN THE US: STUDY
According to a USA TODAY study, Illinois residents are the worst tippers in America.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden will deliver a prime-time address on the Israel and Ukraine wars.
🔴 The National Civil Rights Museum will honor former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams at its 32nd Freedom Award Ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee.
🔴 Duane Davis, charged with murder in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur, will be arraigned in a Las Vegas courtroom.
