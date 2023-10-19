October 19: Can the US afford two wars? Israel to allow Egypt to deliver aid to Gaza.

Updated:

18 October 2023, Lebanon, Beirut: A Lebanese protestor hurls stones at burning building just outside the US Embassy during a protest in solidarity with the people of Gaza to condemn a strike against a hospital in Gaza Strip killing more than 500 people. Photo: Stringer/dpa (Photo by Stringer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Cost of war: Can the US afford to fund both Ukraine and Israel?

2. Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza

Palestinians look fro survivors after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

3. Second House speaker vote for Jim Jordan fails

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Committee on the Judiciary, speaks during an oversight hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

4. Van der Sloot gives graphic confession of Natalee Holloway’s killing

FILE - A sign of Natalee Holloway, an Alabama high school graduate who disappeared while on a graduation trip to Aruba, is seen on Palm Beach, in front of her hotel in Aruba, Friday, June 10, 2005, as a ribbon in her memory blows in the breeze. The government of Peru on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, issued an executive order allowing the temporary extradition to the United States of Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch, File)
FILE – A sign describing Natalee Holloway, an Alabama high school student who disappeared while on a graduation trip to Aruba, is seen on Palm Beach, in front of her hotel in Aruba, Friday, June 10, 2005, as a ribbon in her memory blows in the breeze. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch, File)

ILLINOISANS ARE THE WORST TIPPERS IN THE US: STUDY

According to a USA TODAY study, Illinois residents are the worst tippers in America.

Tipping at quick-service restaurants has seemingly become the norm. (Getty Images)

🔴 President Biden will deliver a prime-time address on the Israel and Ukraine wars.

🔴 The National Civil Rights Museum will honor former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams at its 32nd Freedom Award Ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee.

🔴 Duane Davis, charged with murder in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur, will be arraigned in a Las Vegas courtroom.

