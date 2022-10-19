October 19: Election deniers gear up before midterms. Florida felons charged with voter fraud.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 2020 election deniers mobilize ahead of midterms
2. Video shows confused Florida felons over voter fraud arrests
3. Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
4. Poll: Republicans pick up voters; Democrats to keep Senate
📱 [Trending] this morning
CANDIDATE EXPLAINS WHY HE RELEASED SEX TAPE
New York’s 12th Congressional District candidate Mike Itkis told Banfield that releasing the tape was “the most effective means to bring awareness to the campaign and the sex-positive agenda.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Is this a recession or not? Part of the answer will come with the publication of the Federal Reserve’s “Beige Book.”
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Tesla, Procter & Gamble and IBM all reporting quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.