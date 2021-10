Christmas tree farmers say scorching temperatures and droughts across the Pacific Northwest are partly to blame. (Getty Images)

In this file photo from Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. The special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote for Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 15: U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) walks through the Capitol Building on October 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. The government has been shut down for 14 days. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

FILE – In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable. While one sailor has been charged with setting the fire, the more than 400-page report, obtained by The Associated Press, lists three dozen officers and sailors whose failings either directly led to the ship’s loss or contributed to it. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Shop early or you might end up with a tree only Charlie Brown could love.

🔴 Astros, Red Sox continue ALCS slugfest.

🔴 Interbrand will announce the 100 best global brands.

🔴 Nikolas Cruz is due in court for a guilty plea in the Parkland school shooting.

