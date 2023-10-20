October 20: Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon. Jordan preps for third speaker vote.

TOPSHOT – Smoke and fire billow from a building after an explosion in Rafah, South Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow a first batch of around 20 humanitarian aid trucks through, US President Joe Biden said October 18, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

TOPSHOT – Smoke and fire billow from a building after an explosion in Rafah, South Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow a first batch of around 20 humanitarian aid trucks through, US President Joe Biden said October 18, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden addresses the nation in a prime-time speech from the Oval Office on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (NewsNation)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the House convenes for a second day of balloting to elect a speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Former Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., looks on at right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Four inmates escaped from Bibb County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

📱 [Trending] this morning

The report attributes recent testimony from reputable sources as one way stigma surrounding UAP sightings has been lessened recently.

A possible UFO sighting over a California military base.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden hosts European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in Washington, D.C., for the second U.S.-E.U. Summit.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release unemployment numbers for September.

🔴 The Rolling Stones will release “Hackney Diamonds,” their first new album of original material since 2005.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.