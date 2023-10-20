October 20: Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon. Jordan preps for third speaker vote.

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
2. Biden makes case for wartime aid for Israel, Ukraine
3. House prepares for third speaker vote, future unclear amid stalemate
4. Authorities still seeking 4 Georgia inmates considered dangerous
PENTAGON 2023 UFO REPORT GIVEN TO CONGRESS: HERE’S WHAT’S IN IT
The report attributes recent testimony from reputable sources as one way stigma surrounding UAP sightings has been lessened recently.
🔴 President Joe Biden hosts European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in Washington, D.C., for the second U.S.-E.U. Summit.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release unemployment numbers for September.
🔴 The Rolling Stones will release “Hackney Diamonds,” their first new album of original material since 2005.
