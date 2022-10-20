October 20: Jordan vows investigations if GOP wins House. Midterm election sees surge of voters.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Rep. Jim Jordan vows investigations if GOP wins House
2. Historic midterm sees surge of early voters
3. Massive shelter opens in NYC amid migrant crisis
4. COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
📱 [Trending] this morning
ALEXIS GABE’S FATHER HOPES NEWLY FOUND BONES BELONG TO HIS DAUGHTER
After initially coming up empty in the search for Alexis Gabe, her family is now hoping her remains can be identified.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden is in Pittsburgh to talk about rebuilding infrastructure.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with AT&T, Union Pacific and Philip Morris reporting quarterly results.
🔴 It’s Spirit Day, a worldwide initiative encouraging people to wear purple as a sign of support for LGBT youth.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.