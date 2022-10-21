October 21: Barrett blocks appeal of Biden’s student loan plan. Former student discovers school tumor cluster.

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The satirical site The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The online humor publication has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of the Parma, Ohio, police force on social media. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This combination of MRI images provided by the University of Alabama in April 2021 shows scans of a child with a brain tumor, before and after a treatment that involves using viruses to spur an immune system response to the cancerous cells. (UAB via AP)

FILE – A police tape blocks a road near the scene where a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and a suspect was shot and killed in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, Calif., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the US District Courthouse on October 20, 2022 in New York City. Spacey was found not liable for battery in a civil case of sexual misconduct after actor Anthony Rapp brought allegations forward in 2017. The jury deliberations lasted less than 90 minutes. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Rep. Tim Burchett, (R-Tenn.), says the U.S. government is engaged in “one of the biggest cover ups we’ve ever seen.”

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It’s rotating.” The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Donald Trump, is sentenced for contempt of Congress.

🔴 President Joe Biden visits Delaware State University to deliver remarks on student debt relief.

🔴 New unemployment numbers are released by the Department of labor.

