October 21: Egypt’s border crossing opens to let a trickle of aid into Gaza. Rep. Jordan out as speaker nominee

Palestinians gather over the remains of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Illinois, were released Friday after they were taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 incursion into Israel.

Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Judiciary chairman and staunch ally of Donald Trump, meets with reporters about his struggle to become speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FILE – Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Trump is returning Oct. 17 to the Manhattan civil fraud trial that threatens to upend his real estate empire. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Williams had been held at the Laurel County Correctional Center since attempting to escape previously.

(Credit: Getty Images)

🔴 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will host an emergency summit on the Gaza crisis attended by leaders from around the Middle East.

🔴 The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak intensity, with as many as 80 meteors an hour expected to streak through the night sky.

🔴 The Hugo Awards for excellence in science fiction and fantasy will be presented at the World Science Fiction Convention held in Chengdu, China.

