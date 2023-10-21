October 21: Egypt’s border crossing opens to let a trickle of aid into Gaza. Rep. Jordan out as speaker nominee

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Illinois mom, daughter taken hostage by Hamas released
2. Egypt’s border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
3. GOP conference votes to drop Rep. Jordan as speaker nominee
4. Judge fines Donald Trump $5,000 over post maligning court staffer
📱 [Trending] this morning
ESCAPED INMATE SEAN WILLIAMS MAY HAVE USED PAPER CLIP TO ESCAPE: JAILER
Williams had been held at the Laurel County Correctional Center since attempting to escape previously.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will host an emergency summit on the Gaza crisis attended by leaders from around the Middle East.
🔴 The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak intensity, with as many as 80 meteors an hour expected to streak through the night sky.
🔴 The Hugo Awards for excellence in science fiction and fantasy will be presented at the World Science Fiction Convention held in Chengdu, China.
