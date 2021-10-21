October 21: Remains found in search for Brian Laundrie. Supply chain woes threaten Halloween fun.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. FBI: Human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie
2. FDA approves mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
3. NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in $1B settlement
4. Biden touts middle-class values of his $2T spending plan
Halloween could be haunted by supply chain woes. What you need to know
This Halloween, the scariest thing might be a cargo ship parked off the Port of Los Angeles that has your kids’ costumes aboard but won’t get unloaded until January.
🔴 NBA’s Chris Paul pushes for healthier food options in underserved communities.
🔴 Astros, Dodgers each pound out nine runs to win in ALCS/NLCS.
🔴 Grand opening of Ascent, a glass-enclosed elevator at Midtown Manhattan’s tallest building.
