October 22: Brian Laundrie’s remains found in Florida. Lego releases biggest-ever set.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Brian Laundrie’s remains found in Florida, attorney says
2. COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots
3. Brian Laundrie’s lawyer lashes out at case conspiracy theories
4. Alec Baldwin ‘discharged’ prop gun that killed 1, injured another on film set
📱 [Trending] this morning
Photos: Lego unveils 3,955-piece ‘Home Alone’ set
Can you imagine how many of these you’ll step on walking through the living room at night?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 “Dune” movie adaptation released in theaters.
🔴 Electric Daisy Carnival bows for its 25th year in Las Vegas.
🔴 Beijing begins booster rollout ahead of Winter Olympics.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.