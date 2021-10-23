October 23: Alec Baldwin was told the gun he was handed had no ammo. And yes, the Astros are back in the World Series.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrates their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting’

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

2. Brian Laundrie’s remains given to anthropologist, lawyer sayst

Brian Laundrie (Credit: Moab Police Department)

3. 911 caller on Murdaugh’s road shooting: ‘looks like a setup’

Alec Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A judge in South Carolina denied bond for attorney Alex Murdaugh on the second set of charges he has faced since finding his wife and son dead last June. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)

4. Study: Unvaccinated could catch COVID-19 every 16 months

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

📱 [Trending] this morning

ASTROS PUNCH TICKET TO WORLD SERIES

SERIES MVP YORDAN ALVAREZ AND ROOKIE PITCHER LUIS GARCÍA BRING MANAGER DUSTY BAKER BACK TO THE FALL CLASSIC

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. and shortstop Carlos Correa celebrate their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

🔴 The Braves, one win from the World Series, host the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS.

🔴 Notre Dame hosts USC, LSU visits Ole Miss and Wisconsin travels to Purdue in NCAA football.

