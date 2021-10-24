October 24: Dems scramble to find common ground on Biden bill. And it’s the Braves and the Astros in the World Series.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. What’s in, what’s out: Dems work to reshape Biden bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic lawmakers join activists in support of solutions to climate change as part of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2. Forensic anthropologist will now try to determine what killed Brian Laundrie, lawyer says

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

3. CDC identifies onions as cause of massive salmonella outbreak

(File: Getty)

4. Deadly bacterial infection linked to room spray sold by Walmart

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

📱 [Trending] this morning

BRAVES-ASTROS: A FALL CLASSIC 6 DECADES IN THE MAKING

EDDIE ROSARIO CARRIED ATLANTA INTO A MATCHUP WITH DUSTY BAKER’S HOUSTON SQUAD

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario watches his three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen discuss their new book on “CBS Sunday Morning.

🔴 Issa Rae’s comedy “Insecure,” based on her life, begins its fifth and final season on HBO.

🔴 In the NFL, the Chiefs (3-3) try to right the ship at Tennessee while the Bengals visit Baltimore.

🔴 Larry David, Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin return for season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com