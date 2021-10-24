October 24: Dems scramble to find common ground on Biden bill. And it’s the Braves and the Astros in the World Series.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic lawmakers join activists in support of solutions to climate change as part of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

(File: Getty)

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

📱 [Trending] this morning

EDDIE ROSARIO CARRIED ATLANTA INTO A MATCHUP WITH DUSTY BAKER’S HOUSTON SQUAD

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario watches his three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen discuss their new book on “CBS Sunday Morning.“

🔴 Issa Rae’s comedy “Insecure,” based on her life, begins its fifth and final season on HBO.

🔴 In the NFL, the Chiefs (3-3) try to right the ship at Tennessee while the Bengals visit Baltimore.

🔴 Larry David, Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin return for season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.