October 24: Two elderly hostages released by Hamas, 200+ more remain. GOP aims to narrow speaker field.

Updated:

In this photo provided by Ichilov hospital, Yocheved Lifshitz, one of the two women released from Hamas captivity late Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, meets people at the hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Jenny Yerushalmy/Ichilov hospital via AP)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Efforts intensify to release 200+ hostages held by Hamas after two freed

In this photo provided by Ichilov hospital, Yocheved Lifshitz, one of the two women released from Hamas captivity late Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, meets people at the hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Jenny Yerushalmy/Ichilov hospital via AP)

2. ‘Not enough’: Friend of released Israelis wants more hostages freed

Yocheved Lifshitz, left, and Nurit Cooper, who were held as hostage by Palestinian Hamas militants, are seen in these undated handout photo combination. The International Committee of the Red Cross says Hamas militants have released both Lifshitz and Cooper it had been holding captive in the Gaza Strip. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP)

3. Divided GOP bombarded by speaker candidates

Temporary House leader Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as Republicans try to elect Jordan in a second ballot to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

4. Sen. Menendez enters not guilty plea to a new conspiracy charge

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

OFF-DUTY PILOT FACES MURDER CHARGES AFTER REPORTED COCKPIT INCIDENT

The crew subdued the off-duty pilot and handcuffed him to a seat. He is currently facing 83 charges for first-degree attempted murder.

FILE – In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House Republican Conference will once again meet to select a speaker candidate following Monday’s forum of congressmen who want the job.

🔴 The 2023/24 NBA season will get underway with the Los Angeles Lakers facing off against the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns playing the Golden State Warriors.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Microsoft, Coca-Cola and General Electric report their quarterly results.

