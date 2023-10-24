October 24: Two elderly hostages released by Hamas, 200+ more remain. GOP aims to narrow speaker field.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Efforts intensify to release 200+ hostages held by Hamas after two freed
2. ‘Not enough’: Friend of released Israelis wants more hostages freed
3. Divided GOP bombarded by speaker candidates
4. Sen. Menendez enters not guilty plea to a new conspiracy charge
📱 [Trending] this morning
OFF-DUTY PILOT FACES MURDER CHARGES AFTER REPORTED COCKPIT INCIDENT
The crew subdued the off-duty pilot and handcuffed him to a seat. He is currently facing 83 charges for first-degree attempted murder.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House Republican Conference will once again meet to select a speaker candidate following Monday’s forum of congressmen who want the job.
🔴 The 2023/24 NBA season will get underway with the Los Angeles Lakers facing off against the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns playing the Golden State Warriors.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Microsoft, Coca-Cola and General Electric report their quarterly results.
