October 25: GOP picks new House speaker candidate. US, Israel raise alarm about Iran proxy attacks.

1️. House speaker: GOP picks Rep. Mike Johnson as new nominee
2. Air travel complaints down for August: DOT
3. Israel, US sound alarm over Iran proxy attacks on American troops
4. Trump back at civil fraud trial, fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen testifies
PILOT ACCUSED OF TRYING TO BRING DOWN FLIGHT CLAIMS HE USED SHROOMS
According to court documents, Emerson said he was having a nervous breakdown and said it was his first time using mushrooms.
🔴 President Joe Biden meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House to discuss strategic issues, especially in the Indo-Pacific.
🔴 The American Film Institute’s 37th annual festival opens with Sam Esmail’s psychological thriller “Leave the World Behind,” starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Mattel, IBM and Facebook parent Meta announce their quarterly results.
