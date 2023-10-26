October 26: Dozens killed, injured in Maine shooting. Israeli troops conduct ground raid in Gaza.

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified shooter points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state’s second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Palestinians mourn a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a hospital in Deir Al-Balah on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

WAYNE, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 16: United Auto Workers members strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on September 16, 2023 in Wayne, Michigan. This is the first time in history that the UAW is striking all three of the Big Three auto makers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, at the same time. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Donald Trump was abruptly called to the witness stand and then fined $10,000 on Wednesday after the judge in his civil fraud trial said the former president had violated a gag order. It was the second time in less than a week that Trump was penalized for his out-of-court comments.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom after the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its closely watched gross domestic product report for the third quarter of 2023.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with Ford, Intel and Amazon reporting quarterly results.

🔴 Heads of state and government from across Europe will gather in Belgium to discuss their response to the wars in Israel and Ukraine.

