October 26: Dozens killed, injured in Maine shooting. Israeli troops conduct ground raid in Gaza.

Donald Trump was abruptly called to the witness stand and then fined $10,000 on Wednesday after the judge in his civil fraud trial said the former president had violated a gag order. It was the second time in less than a week that Trump was penalized for his out-of-court comments.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its closely watched gross domestic product report for the third quarter of 2023.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Ford, Intel and Amazon reporting quarterly results.
🔴 Heads of state and government from across Europe will gather in Belgium to discuss their response to the wars in Israel and Ukraine.
