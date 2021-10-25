October 26: Idaho mall shooting claims at least 2. Is your city one of the Halloween champs?

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. At least 2 dead in Idaho mall shooting, officer among several injured, police say
2. What went wrong on the ‘Rust’ movie set?
3. Brian Laundrie’s cause of death under investigation
4. Hostage families to Biden: ‘Bring our fellow Americans home’
📱 [Trending] this morning
List: 2021’s best places for Halloween
Is your hometown likely to leave you with an overflowing treat bag, or are you more likely to get a rock?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden campaigns in Virginia for Terry McAuliffe.
🔴 World Series begins in Houston with Braves vs. Astros.
🔴 Major nor’easter strikes Eastern Seaboard.
