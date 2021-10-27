October 27: FDA backs vaccine for kids. Thanksgiving to cost more this year.

Higher prices are being served up this Thanksgiving. (Credit: Getty)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

2. Boise shooting suspect dies at hospital

First responders take care of people who were inside the Boise Towne Square shopping mall when a man opened fire at the mall Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

3. Police say they mixed up Roberta and Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie and his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie. (Credit: Moab Police/WFLA)

4. Friend says Halyna Hutchins died in his arms

Security stands at the entrance to a film set where police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer, is seen outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Bonanza Creek Ranch film set has permanent structures for background used in Westerns, including “Rust,” the film Baldwin was working on when the prop gun discharged.(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Trending this morning

Cost of Thankgiving may have you crying into your cranberries

You might need to sell off your Halloween candy to pay for Thanksgiving.

Higher prices are being served up this Thanksgiving. (Credit: Getty)

What we're watching

🔴 After Braves take game 1, game 2 of the World Series tonight in Houston.

🔴 Smithsonian unveils 8,000-lb American quartz crystal.

🔴 Delaware makes Juneteenth a state holiday.

