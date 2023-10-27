October 27: Maine manhunt continues. US strikes Iran-backed targets in Syria

BOWDOIN, MAINE – OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. Police are searching for U.S. Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, who is wanted in the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar last night in nearby Lewiston. At least 13 others were wounded in the rampage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

BOWDOIN, MAINE – OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. Police are searching for U.S. Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, who is wanted in the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar last night in nearby Lewiston. At least 13 others were wounded in the rampage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FILE – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Osan U.S. Air Base during a combined air force exercise with the United States and South Korea in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2017. The U.S. could have the first Ukrainian pilots trained on F-16 fighter jets before the end of the year, though it will be longer than that before they are flying combat missions. That’s according to the head of the Air National Guard force tasked with training them. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

FILE – Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, attorneys for Kohberger, accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year, said he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

FILE – Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks with reporters after a Democratic caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. Phillips is expected to announce a primary challenge of President Joe Bide and is set to appear at an event in New Hampshire on Oct. 27, 2023..(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release next week of what is promised to be the last “new” Beatles song.

FILE – The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon. (AP Photo)

🔴 The 2023 World Series gets underway in Arlington, Texas; the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to claim their second World Series title; the Texas Rangers are hoping for their first.

🔴 Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will receive this year’s Richard Dawkins Award from the Center for Inquiry at a Las Vegas celebration.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as ExxonMobil and Chevron report their quarterly results.

