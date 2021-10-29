October 29: Getting answers in Petito case. Super Mario Bros. 2 sells for big bucks.

A 9.8 A+ rated copy of Super Mario Bros 2. recently sold at auction for $88,550. Photo: Harritt Group Inc.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Getting answers: Gabby’s final days

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

2. Thousands of NYC firefighters march in protest of city’s vaccine mandate

New York City municipal workers protest outside the Gracie Mansion Conservancy against the coming COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

3. Gabby Petito search leads to answers in other cases

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, left, and Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte, right. (Nomadic Statik/Kylen Schulte’s family)

4. Facebook Inc. rebrands as Meta to stress ‘metaverse’ plan

Seen on the screen of a device in Sausalito, Calif., Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address during a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Zuckerberg talked up his latest passion — creating a virtual reality “metaverse” for business, entertainment and meaningful social interactions. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Copy of Super Mario Bros. 2 sells for $88k at estate sale

Time to clean out the garage and find that box of old video games!

A 9.8 A+ rated copy of Super Mario Bros 2. recently sold at auction for $88,550. Photo: Harritt Group Inc.

🔴 House Democrats wrestle with infrastructure deal.

🔴 Eastern Seaboard braces for tidal flooding.

🔴 Ed Sheeran drops new album.

