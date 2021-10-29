October 29: Getting answers in Petito case. Super Mario Bros. 2 sells for big bucks.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Getting answers: Gabby’s final days
2. Thousands of NYC firefighters march in protest of city’s vaccine mandate
3. Gabby Petito search leads to answers in other cases
4. Facebook Inc. rebrands as Meta to stress ‘metaverse’ plan
📱 [Trending] this morning
Copy of Super Mario Bros. 2 sells for $88k at estate sale
Time to clean out the garage and find that box of old video games!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 House Democrats wrestle with infrastructure deal.
🔴 Eastern Seaboard braces for tidal flooding.
🔴 Ed Sheeran drops new album.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.