October 3: A body believed to be missing 19-year-old FlorIda college student Miya Marcano was found Saturday. And baseball will need at least one more day to determine who’s in the playoffs and who’s out.

Boston Red Sox’s Enrique Hernandez (5) celebrates his two-run home run with Bobby Dalbec, second from right, and Travis Shaw (23) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is at from left. The Red Sox won 5-3.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

President Joe Biden walks over to speak with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court term that begins next week is already full of contentious cases, including fights over abortion and guns. But the justices still have a lot of blank space on their calendar, with four more months of arguments left to fill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Corneilius Donte Brown (Credit: La Mesa Police Department)

THE RED SOX, YANKEES, BLUE JAYS AND MARINERS ARE JOCKEYING FOR POSITION IN THE AL WHILE THE DODGERS AND GIANTS GO INTO GAME NO. 162 LOOKING TO LOCK UP THE NL WEST.

🔴 “60 Minutes” hosts a Facebook whistle-blower talking alleged security lapses prior to Jan. 6.

🔴 Supreme Court justices attend traditional Red Mass in advance of a controversial new session.

🔴 Tom Brady returns to New England as a Tampa Bay Bucaneer in Week 4 of the NFL season.

