October 3: Missing NY girl found safe. Gaetz moves to unseat McCarthy as speaker.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Suspect in Charlotte Sena abduction charged with kidnapping
2. Gaetz moves to oust Speaker McCarthy
1️. 160 arrested in Ohio human trafficking bust
4. Poll: RFK Jr. would pull more support from Trump than Biden
📱 [Trending] this morning
POWERBALL JACKPOT CLIMBS TO $1.2 BILLION
In a recurring theme so far this year, a multi-state lottery jackpot climbs into the stratosphere.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Hunter Biden, the president’s son, is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on illegal firearms charges.
🔴 The 18th annual BET Hip Hop Awards will take place in Atlanta.
🔴 Forbes will publish the “Forbes 400,” its annual list of the 400 richest Americans. The 2022 list was headed by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.
