October 3: Missing NY girl found safe. Gaetz moves to unseat McCarthy as speaker.

Updated:

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who vanished during a camping trip in upstate New York. Officials fear Charlotte may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening, Sept. 30, 2023, in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany, N.Y. (Family photo via AP)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Suspect in Charlotte Sena abduction charged with kidnapping

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who vanished during a camping trip in upstate New York. Officials fear Charlotte may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening, Sept. 30, 2023, in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany, N.Y. (Family photo via AP)

2. Gaetz moves to oust Speaker McCarthy

Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy
FILE – Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington on Jan. 6, 2023. Some members of Congress are asking that the House floor be more fully open to cameras in the interest of transparency. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

1️. 160 arrested in Ohio human trafficking bust

Migrants waiting to enter Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley)

4. Poll: RFK Jr. would pull more support from Trump than Biden

📱 [Trending] this morning

POWERBALL JACKPOT CLIMBS TO $1.2 BILLION

In a recurring theme so far this year, a multi-state lottery jackpot climbs into the stratosphere.

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hunter Biden, the president’s son, is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on illegal firearms charges.

🔴 The 18th annual BET Hip Hop Awards will take place in Atlanta.

🔴 Forbes will publish the “Forbes 400,” its annual list of the 400 richest Americans. The 2022 list was headed by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation