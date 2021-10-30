October 30: Supremes leave Maine mandate without religious exemption intact. The newest class enters the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Good morning! It’s Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
JAY-Z, FOO FIGHTERS, LL COOL J, BILLY PRESTON AND TODD RUNDGREN WILL ALSO BE HONORED
🔴 Heads of the top 19 industrialized nations plus the EU kick off the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
🔴 No. 6 Michigan is in Ann Arbor to face archrival Michigan State, No. 8, in NCAA football.
🔴 The Braves and Astros meet in Game 2 of the World Series with Atlanta up 2-1 over Houston.
