October 30: Supremes leave Maine mandate without religious exemption intact. The newest class enters the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

FILE – Tina Turner performs at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 1, 1985. Turner will be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony, to be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Supreme Court declines to block Maine vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. In only a handful of cases has the Supreme Court moved as quickly as it is in the fight over the Texas law that bans most abortions. They include some of the most famous disputes of the last 50 years. The cases being argued Monday could signal how the justices will rule in an even bigger abortion case that will be heard a month later and asks them to overrule landmark cases that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

2. COVID shots more protective than past infection, study shows

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Health officials say they have more evidence that vaccinations can offer better protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity from a prior infection. A new study released Friday, Oct. 29, found that unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get COVID months than fully vaccinated people who did not have a prior infection. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

3. Missing in America: Tegan Daugherty, 15, went for a bike ride and hasn’t come home

Tegan Daugherty (MissingKids.org)

4. NewsNation special report: Gabby Petito’s final days

(Nomadic Statik YouTube/Gabrielle Petito via NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

TURNER, GO-GO’S, KING ENTER ROCK AND ROLL HALL

JAY-Z, FOO FIGHTERS, LL COOL J, BILLY PRESTON AND TODD RUNDGREN WILL ALSO BE HONORED

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Heads of the top 19 industrialized nations plus the EU kick off the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

🔴 No. 6 Michigan is in Ann Arbor to face archrival Michigan State, No. 8, in NCAA football.

🔴 The Braves and Astros meet in Game 2 of the World Series with Atlanta up 2-1 over Houston.

