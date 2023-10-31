October 31: Pentagon pursues new nuclear bomb. Rockets strike Israeli hospital 4 times.

FILE – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020.

A picture taken from Sderot shows a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip being intercepted by an Israeli Iron Dome defence missile on October 21, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behind the counter at Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla., Jan. 11, 2005. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 advisers to the Food and Drug Administration said that a different ingredient, phenylephrine, is ineffective at relieving nasal congestion. Drugmakers reformulated their products with phenylephrine after a 2006 law required pseudoephedrine-containing medications be sold from the behind pharmacy counter. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo the cast of television’s “Friends”, from left: Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer appear during the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Kaitlin Armstrong attempted to flee the country after an arrest warrant was issued. She is charged with first-degree murder.

Kaitlin Armstrong, a suspect in the murder of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson, was found in possession of a receipt for plastic surgery upon her arrest in June. (Austin Police Department; Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Happy Halloween, the celebration of all things spooky and the semi-official beginning of the 2023 holiday season.

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will meet to determine if interest rates should be raised again, with an announcement expected Wednesday.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Caterpillar and Pfizer report their quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.