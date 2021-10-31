October 31: Police are keeping an eye on malls in Virginia. And a love of traditional Westerns spurs a young director’s fresh approach to the genre.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Police monitor Northern Virginia malls after possible ISIS threats
2. At Rome summit, Biden seeks fixes for supply chain kinks
3. ‘She was my friend’: Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer
4. Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of World Series title
📱 [Trending] this morning
JEYMES SAMUEL’S SWAGGING NEW WESTERN
A DEVOTEE OF THE GENRE, HE HAS RECAST IT WITH “THE HARDER THEY FALL”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Halloween attempts a safe comeback amid a continuing real scare: the COVID-19 pandemic.
🔴 The G-20 Summit ends and President Biden hits the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
🔴 The Braves and Astros play Game 4 of the World Series with Atlanta up 3-1 and on the brink.
🔴 In NFL action, the Bucs visit the Saints while the Cowboys go on the road to play the Vikings.
