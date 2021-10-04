October 4: ‘Environmental catastrophe’ off southern California coast and astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight

Huntington Beach lifeguards close a stretch of sand from the Huntington pier to the Newport Beach city line as oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday., Oct. 3, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Huntington Beach lifeguards close a stretch of sand from the Huntington pier to the Newport Beach city line as oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday., Oct. 3, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

FILE – In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 elections in a moneymaking move that a company whistleblower alleges contributed to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old woman who was left brain dead after being shot by a Southern California school safety officer, will be taken off life support as early as Monday.

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight

A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and STEM fields.

A Barbie doll version of an Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is seen during a zero-gravity flight with members of the European Space Agency in an unknown location. Courtesy of ESA/Simone Marocchi/Handout via Reuters)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden delivers remarks on the need to raise the debt ceiling.

🔴 The New Yorker Festival kicks off.

🔴 U.S. Supreme Court October term arguments begin.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.