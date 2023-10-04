October 4: McCarthy ousted as speaker, won’t run again. Trucking industry recruits vets.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. McCarthy removed as speaker of the House, won’t run again for position
2. Trucking industry looks to recruit military veterans
3. Police: 5 people shot on Baltimore campus
4. Illinois residents push back against battery plant tied to China
📱 [Trending] this morning
THIS IS THE WEALTHIEST PERSON IN YOUR STATE, NEW FORBES REPORT SHOWS
Spoiler alert: It (probably) isn’t you.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will meet with their Mexican counterparts to discuss the migration crisis.
🔴 Google will roll out several new devices, including the Pixel smartphone, at an event in New York City.
🔴 Roman Catholic bishops and other church leaders will meet at the Vatican, and for the first time, women in attendance will be able to vote on the issues being discussed.
