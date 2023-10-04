October 4: McCarthy ousted as speaker, won’t run again. Trucking industry recruits vets.

Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) talks to Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber after Gaetz voted present during the fourth day of voting for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. McCarthy removed as speaker of the House, won’t run again for position

2. Trucking industry looks to recruit military veterans

Fleet of Heroes: Military wrapped rigs for a constant reminder of the commitment to freedom.

3. Police: 5 people shot on Baltimore campus

Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Balitmore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

4. Illinois residents push back against battery plant tied to China

Manteno residents pushback against plans to bring a Chinese-affiliated company to the area.

📱 [Trending] this morning

THIS IS THE WEALTHIEST PERSON IN YOUR STATE, NEW FORBES REPORT SHOWS

Spoiler alert: It (probably) isn’t you.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk’s refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions for the Pentagon. The Air Force's top civilian leader, Frank Kendall, says the military may need to be more explicit in future defense contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the wealthiest American, according to a new Forbes list. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will meet with their Mexican counterparts to discuss the migration crisis.

🔴 Google will roll out several new devices, including the Pixel smartphone, at an event in New York City.

🔴 Roman Catholic bishops and other church leaders will meet at the Vatican, and for the first time, women in attendance will be able to vote on the issues being discussed.

[Your Morning]

