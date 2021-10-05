October 5: Laundrie’s sister talks, exclusively on NewsNation. Facebook crash brings the memes in droves.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. NewsNation Exclusive: Brian Laundrie’s sister says her brother flew home Aug. 17, saw family Sept. 1
2. Wait and see? Cautious optimism as COVID-19 cases decline across US
3. Family takes action after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at Texas splash pad
4. Hollywood off-screen union members authorize strike if talks fail
📱 [Trending] this morning
Facebook outage got you bored? The funniest memes, jokes about the meltdown
Twitter, LinkedIn and other social networks made lots of new friends Monday when Facebook took a powder for a large part of the day.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden visits Michigan, talks about “Build Back Better” agenda.
🔴 MLB postseason begins with legendary rivalry.
🔴 Forbes 400, the list of the 400 richest Americans, is published.
