October 6: Border wall construction resumes. Haley rising rapidly in GOP polls.

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden administration resuming border wall construction in Texas
2. Haley is rising in polls. Is she Trump’s most formidable opponent?
3. 2023 on track to be hottest year on record, data indicate
4. Inside look at Iowa 80, the ‘World’s Largest Truckstop’
📱 [Trending] this morning
TENANT NIGHMARE: AIRBNB GUEST REFUSES TO LEAVE FOR OVER 500 DAYS
Because the stay was extended outside the Airbnb platform, the company won’t intervene in the dispute.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House continues to wrestle over who will be speaker, with Donald Trump endorsing Jim Jordan.
🔴 The USDA will release livestock and meat international trade data for August.
🔴 The 24th annual New Yorker Festival, featuring “leading figures from the worlds of writing, film, comedy and music,” gets underway.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.