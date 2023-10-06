October 6: Border wall construction resumes. Haley rising rapidly in GOP polls.

Updated:

FILE: This photo from Jan 14, 2020, shows the border wall system in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which Republican Yvette Herrel won during the Nov. 3, 2020 election. (CBP)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden administration resuming border wall construction in Texas

This photo from Jan 14, 2020, shows the border wall system in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. (CBP)

2. Haley is rising in polls. Is she Trump’s most formidable opponent?

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley arrives on stage at her first campaign event on February 15, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina. Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador Haley, officially announced her candidacy yesterday, making her the first Republican opponent to challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

3. 2023 on track to be hottest year on record, data indicate

FILE – The sun sets over the University District in Seattle, May 13, 2023, seen from 520 Bridge View Park in Medina, Wash. (AP Photo/ Lindsey Wasson, File)

4. Inside look at Iowa 80, the ‘World’s Largest Truckstop’

Image: Iowa 80

📱 [Trending] this morning

TENANT NIGHMARE: AIRBNB GUEST REFUSES TO LEAVE FOR OVER 500 DAYS

Because the stay was extended outside the Airbnb platform, the company won’t intervene in the dispute.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House continues to wrestle over who will be speaker, with Donald Trump endorsing Jim Jordan.

🔴 The USDA will release livestock and meat international trade data for August.

🔴 The 24th annual New Yorker Festival, featuring “leading figures from the worlds of writing, film, comedy and music,” gets underway.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation