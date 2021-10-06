October 6: Change in filibuster rules considered. Who’s eating all the candy corn?

Who exactly is eating this stuff? Brach’s, a leading producer of candy corn, may have the answer.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after returning to the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, after a trip to Michigan to promote his infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Brian Laundrie (Credit: Moab Police Department)

FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021, file photo, is a vial of of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent COVID-19. The company said Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, that the treatment would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 prevention. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

TECH

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen arrives to testify before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

📱 [Trending]

You either love it or hate it. Personally, I love it only in October and November, when it’s fresh, and I go for the Autumn Mix with all the different shapes. Where are you on the candy corn debate?

Who exactly is eating this stuff? Brach’s, a leading producer of candy corn, may have the answer.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden speaks on the need to raise the debt ceiling.

🔴 Carnegie Hall holds reopening gala.

🔴 “CSI” returns to Las Vegas.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.