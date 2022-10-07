October 7: Fauci defends COVID-19 shutdown to Cuomo. Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on CUOMO Thursday, Oct. 6.

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Fauci: ‘Shutting down saved lives’

2. Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

FILE – Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, stands in a defendants’ cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

3. Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in the mobile home park where he and his wife Kathy have a winter home, a trailer originally purchased by Kathy’s mother in 1979, on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

4. At least 2 killed, 6 hurt in stabbing outside Las Vegas casino

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

SCIENTOLOGY SECRETS: EXECUTIVE LEFT CHURCH AFTER ABUSE

Mike Rinder was a high-ranking executive in the Church of Scientology, and he says much of what has been whispered about the church is actually true.

Clear blue sky sunset on Scientology architecture in Clearwater, Florida.

🔴 September jobs report released.

🔴 The Major League Baseball postseason begins with American League and National League Wild Card Series.

