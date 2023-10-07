October 7: Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack. Trump endorses Jordan for speaker

Updated:

Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Oct. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Trump endorses Jordan for House speaker post

FILE - Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. House Republicans on Thursday, April 6, subpoenaed one of the former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe. Jordan ordered Mark Pomerantz to testify before the committee by April 30. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE – Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

2. UAW announces win on future GM battery plants; strike continues

United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

3. Kidnap suspect Craig Ross Jr. faces scrutiny in cold cases: report

Craig Ross is charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Charlotte Sena, 9. (Saratoga County, New York Sheriff’s Office)

4. Netanyahu tells Israel ‘We are at war’ after Hamas kills at least 22

Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

TRUMP TOLD NUCLEAR SECRETS TO FOREIGN NATIONAL: REPORT

Trump responded to the report Friday, calling the claim “false and ridiculous.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland)

🔴 NASA’s annual “Space Apps Challenge,” an international hackathon that occurs over 48 hours in cities around the world, gets underway.

🔴 The 2024 presidential election is in full swing: Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson will stump in Iowa while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will campaign in Michigan.

🔴 Batter up! Major League Baseball’s Division Series begins with the Texas Rangers at the Baltimore Orioles, among other games.

