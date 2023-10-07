October 7: Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas gunmen launch surprise attack. Trump endorses Jordan for speaker

Good morning! It’s Saturday Oct. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump endorses Jordan for House speaker post
2. UAW announces win on future GM battery plants; strike continues
3. Kidnap suspect Craig Ross Jr. faces scrutiny in cold cases: report
4. Netanyahu tells Israel ‘We are at war’ after Hamas kills at least 22
📱 [Trending] this morning
TRUMP TOLD NUCLEAR SECRETS TO FOREIGN NATIONAL: REPORT
Trump responded to the report Friday, calling the claim “false and ridiculous.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA’s annual “Space Apps Challenge,” an international hackathon that occurs over 48 hours in cities around the world, gets underway.
🔴 The 2024 presidential election is in full swing: Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson will stump in Iowa while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will campaign in Michigan.
🔴 Batter up! Major League Baseball’s Division Series begins with the Texas Rangers at the Baltimore Orioles, among other games.
