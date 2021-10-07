October 7: Judge suspends Texas abortion law. Shop early for holidays or you might miss out!

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
2. Missing in America: Lauren Cho ‘walked away’ from her California Airbnb
3. Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff
4. 4 hurt in shooting at Texas high school, suspect arrested
📱 [Trending] this morning
Shop early or miss out: Supply chain woes lead to early holiday gift deals
This year, waiting until Black Friday for deals might leave you out of luck!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden visits Chicago to talk about the importance of vaccine requirements for businesses.
🔴 Nobel Prize for Literature announced.
🔴 MLB Division Series begin.
