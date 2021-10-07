October 7: Judge suspends Texas abortion law. Shop early for holidays or you might miss out!

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Lego construction sets are displayed at the DreamToys toy fair in central London, on November 5, 2014. The event sees manufacturers of the predicted Christmas bestsellers showcase their products in the run up to the festive season. (LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

AUSTIN, TX – JUNE 08: Texas Governor Greg Abbott

2. Missing in America: Lauren Cho ‘walked away’ from her California Airbnb

Lauren Cho.

3. Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is surrounded by journalists as he walks to the Senate Chamber for a vote as Democrats look for a way to lift the debt limit without Republican votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

4. 4 hurt in shooting at Texas high school, suspect arrested

Timberview High School aerial view. Credit: Google

📱 [Trending] this morning

Shop early or miss out: Supply chain woes lead to early holiday gift deals

This year, waiting until Black Friday for deals might leave you out of luck!

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden visits Chicago to talk about the importance of vaccine requirements for businesses.

🔴 Nobel Prize for Literature announced.

🔴 MLB Division Series begin.

