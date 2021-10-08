October 8: Debt disaster dodged. Lego Titanic sailing to toy store shelves.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is surrounded by journalists as he walks to the Senate Chamber for a vote as Democrats look for a way to lift the debt limit without Republican votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates in Valdosta, Ga. A report by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democratic majority details Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost. His pursuit of fraud claims brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Christopher Laundrie drives away from the Carlton Reserve on Oct. 7, 2021 (NewsNation)

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, people attend the Women’s March ATX rally, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

With the supply chain woes, Lego might need to build an actual Titanic to get enough of these to the U.S. before the holidays. (Iceberg not included.)

Lego Titanic (Credit: Lego)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden discusses the Sept. jobs report and protections for national monuments.

🔴 Nobel Peace Prize winner announced.

🔴 Daniel Craig’s last Bond film released in theaters.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.