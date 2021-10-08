October 8: Debt disaster dodged. Lego Titanic sailing to toy store shelves.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Senate dodges US debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing
2. Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results
3. Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie’s father joins reserve search for missing son
4. Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lego unveils Titanic set, its largest ever
With the supply chain woes, Lego might need to build an actual Titanic to get enough of these to the U.S. before the holidays. (Iceberg not included.)
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden discusses the Sept. jobs report and protections for national monuments.
🔴 Nobel Peace Prize winner announced.
🔴 Daniel Craig’s last Bond film released in theaters.
