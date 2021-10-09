October 9: Appeals court gives Texas’ abortion law a temporary stay. Snapchat’s new app seeks to help a new generation run for public office.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law
2. ‘The cliff’s edge’: McConnell says he won’t help Dems raise debt limit again
3. Biden won’t protect Trump documents, setting up a showdown with predecessor
4. ‘We need to find something’: Florida police unsure if Laundrie is still alive
📱 [Trending] this morning
New Snapchat feature aims to get younger generation involved in politics
“RUN FOR OFFICE” IS MAKING IT EASIER FOR A NEW GENERATION TO GET ON THE BALLOT.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A celebration of the life of slain Illinois college student Jelani Day, noon, Danville, Illinois.
🔴 Week 7 college football highlights: Alabama-Mississippi State, Kentucky Georgia and Purdue-Iowa.
🔴 Kim Kardashian West hosts “Saturday Night Live,” with musical guest Halsey.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.