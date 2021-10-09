October 9: Appeals court gives Texas’ abortion law a temporary stay. Snapchat’s new app seeks to help a new generation run for public office.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, people attend the Women’s March ATX rally, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File)

2. ‘The cliff’s edge’: McConnell says he won’t help Dems raise debt limit again

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

3. Biden won’t protect Trump documents, setting up a showdown with predecessor

President Joe Biden waits to speak on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, during an event announcing that his administration is restoring protections for two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4. ‘We need to find something’: Florida police unsure if Laundrie is still alive

Brian Laundrie (Credit: Moab Police Department)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New Snapchat feature aims to get younger generation involved in politics

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A celebration of the life of slain Illinois college student Jelani Day, noon, Danville, Illinois.

🔴 Week 7 college football highlights: Alabama-Mississippi State, Kentucky Georgia and Purdue-Iowa.

🔴 Kim Kardashian West hosts “Saturday Night Live,” with musical guest Halsey.

