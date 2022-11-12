November 12: Senate, House still up for grabs. Trump sues to avoid Jan. 6 subpoena.

FILE – Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, November 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE – Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FILE – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph during an interview in his office with The Associated Press, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The FAA received more than 26,000 comments from travelers about airline seating after a recent seat safety survey. Most travelers who responded to the survey hammered the FAA with complaints about how small and uncomfortable the seats are.

Empty landed passenger airplane cabin during coronavirus outbreak. Global pandemic stopped all travel destinations between countries. Airliner interior without passengers.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vote counting continues in Nevada and Arizona, where a Senate and governor’s race remain to be called

🔴 World leaders continue to meet in Egypt for COP27, the United Nations climate summit

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.