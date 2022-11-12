November 12: Senate, House still up for grabs. Trump sues to avoid Jan. 6 subpoena.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, November 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Senate, House seats still up for grabs
2. Mark Kelly projected to win Arizona Senate race
3. Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
4. Top US border official asked to resign or be fired
TRAVELERS ASK FAA TO WIDEN AIRPLANE SEATS
The FAA received more than 26,000 comments from travelers about airline seating after a recent seat safety survey. Most travelers who responded to the survey hammered the FAA with complaints about how small and uncomfortable the seats are.
🔴 Vote counting continues in Nevada and Arizona, where a Senate and governor’s race remain to be called
🔴 World leaders continue to meet in Egypt for COP27, the United Nations climate summit
