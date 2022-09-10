Sept. 11: Plans to bid the queen farewell, and the NFL is ready to kick it into high gear.

Lady Louise Windsor looks at floral tributes to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Good morning! It’s Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A balloon with a picture of Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at the Green Park memorial, near Buckingham Palace, in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, reacts after his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

From left, Kristina Karamo, candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Mark Finchem, candidate for Arizona Secretary of State and Jim Marchant, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State, attend a conference on conspiracy theories about voting machines and discredited claims about the 2020 presidential election at a hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The event featured Republicans running for statewide offices that oversee elections in some of the most important battleground states. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Mourners pray in the parking lot of an AutoZone, which was one of several crime scenes left in the wake of a shooting spree Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Police say a gunman terrorized Memphis for hours as he cruised the streets shooting people, apparently at random. Four people were killed and three others were wounded.. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The National Football League season kicks off in earnest with a full slate of Sunday games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is commemorated in New York and across the U.S.

🔴 At the U.S. Open, Casper Rudd faces off with Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s finals championship.

🔴 Tom Brady and the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday night NFL action.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.