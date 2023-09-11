Sept. 11: US marks 22 years since 9/11 attacks. Escaped Pennsylvania inmate slipped out of search area.

Explore.org said on Sept. 6 dedicated bear cam fans alerted them to a man in distress on Dumpling Mountain. Speaking to the bear camera there, the hiker reportedly said “lost” and “help me.” The site notified Katmai National Park, who they say “sprung into action and mounted a search, saving the man.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden is set to observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at a military base in Alaska instead of participating at any of the observances of 9/11 memorial sites in New York City, Virginia or Pennsylvania.
🔴 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is set to break the agency’s single spaceflight record.
🔴 The House of Representatives returns from recess. No votes are expected in the chamber Monday.
