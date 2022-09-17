Sept. 18: How effective are bulletproof backpacks? And two high-profile governors throw down.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. NewsNation investigation: Putting bulletproof backpacks to the test
2. More migrants from Texas arrive at VP Harris’ residence
3. Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
4. Trump rallies Ohio, calls McConnell a ‘disgrace’
📱 [Trending] this morning
NEWSOM CHALLENGES DeSANTIS TO DEBATE
Amid a controversy over busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted a challenge at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden, in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
🔴 Banned Books Week, celebrating the freedom to read, kicks off in the United States.
🔴 The storied rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears is renewed at Lambeau Field.
