Sept. 18: How effective are bulletproof backpacks? And two high-profile governors throw down.

Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. – Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered buses to carry thousands of migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Bidens border policy. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A home is seen floating in the Snake River near Nome, Alaska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Much of Alaska’s western coast could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service says some locations could experience the worst coastal flooding in 50 years. (AP Photo/Peggy Fagerstrom)

Former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S., September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Amid a controversy over busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted a challenge at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate,” Newsom tweeted at DeSantis on Friday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

🔴 President Joe Biden, in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

🔴 Banned Books Week, celebrating the freedom to read, kicks off in the United States.

🔴 The storied rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears is renewed at Lambeau Field.

