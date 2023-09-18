Sept. 18: UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay. TSA agents caught stealing from passengers

United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Rachel Morin, 37, was last seen alive at around 6 p.m. Saturday when she left to take a walk on a nature trail. (Photo: Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

A local resident waves a Thin Blue Line flag in support of a deputy who was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. A sheriff’s department deputy has died after he was shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant on Saturday, and an investigation is underway. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

WANTAGH, NY – MAY 28: The Geico Skytypers fly through the sky during the New York Airshow on May 28, 2005 at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York. The airshow, which featured the Air Force Thunderbirds along with other planes, is part of Memorial Day weekend celebrations in the area. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Two TSA agents in Miami were caught stealing from airline passengers as they sent their luggage through security.

Travelers are seen at after passing through a TSA checkpoint at Denver International Airport in February 2023.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 “Broadway For Biden,” concert fundraiser with proceeds from the event benefiting the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden.

🔴 World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, with remarks today from Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

🔴 Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting, with the theme “Keep Going” to discuss issues including climate change, health equity, inclusive economic growth, the global refugee crisis and threats to the rights and prosperity of girls and women.

