Sept. 18: UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay. TSA agents caught stealing from passengers

Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
2. Rachel Morin’s family: ‘A matter of time’ before suspect kills again
3. $250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
4. 2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
📱 [Trending] this morning
Miami TSA agents caught stealing from passengers’ luggage
Two TSA agents in Miami were caught stealing from airline passengers as they sent their luggage through security.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 “Broadway For Biden,” concert fundraiser with proceeds from the event benefiting the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden.
🔴 World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, with remarks today from Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.
🔴 Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting, with the theme “Keep Going” to discuss issues including climate change, health equity, inclusive economic growth, the global refugee crisis and threats to the rights and prosperity of girls and women.
