Sept. 19: Hurricane Fiona floods Puerto Rico, knocks out power. World watches Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. According to authorities three people were inside the home and were reported to have been rescued. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)

Good morning! It’s Monday, September 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Hurricane Fiona: Puerto Rico rendered powerless

2. Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

3. NYC’s Adams to GOP governors: Work with us on immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (right).

4. Bidens pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II

President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

📱 [Trending] this morning

DISNEY WORLD FANS SAY PARK ‘LOST ITS MAGIC’: POLL

Some of the most loyal of Disney enthusiasts say one specific thing is keeping them from visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando more often — the cost.

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (Abigail Nilsson/ABC via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held.

🔴 A Northern California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it is scheduled to be sentenced.

🔴 A federal judge hears arguments on a state attorney seeking his job back after being suspended by the governor over the state attorney’s positions on not pursuing criminal charges in abortion cases.

