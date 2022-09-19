Sept. 19: Hurricane Fiona floods Puerto Rico, knocks out power. World watches Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Good morning! It’s Monday, September 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hurricane Fiona: Puerto Rico rendered powerless
2. Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
3. NYC’s Adams to GOP governors: Work with us on immigration
4. Bidens pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
📱 [Trending] this morning
DISNEY WORLD FANS SAY PARK ‘LOST ITS MAGIC’: POLL
Some of the most loyal of Disney enthusiasts say one specific thing is keeping them from visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando more often — the cost.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held.
🔴 A Northern California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it is scheduled to be sentenced.
🔴 A federal judge hears arguments on a state attorney seeking his job back after being suspended by the governor over the state attorney’s positions on not pursuing criminal charges in abortion cases.
