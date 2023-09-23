Sept. 23: Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina. White House preparing for government shutdown.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. White House preparing for shutdown as funding plan remains elusive
2. Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina as coastal areas lashed with heavy rain
3. Mexican president wants to meet with Biden on migration, drug trafficking
4. DeSantis stumbles in polls as Haley rises
📱 [Trending] this morning
Dream job? Get paid to watch Netflix shows
If you love binging TV, then an online casino may have the job for you. OnlineCasinos.com is looking for a professional TV binger to watch and review popular TV shows.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.N. General Assembly meeting continues in New York City.
🔴 French activists hold protests around the country against police violence and racial profiling.
🔴 Washington National Cathedral unveils new stained-glass windows with a theme of racial justice.
