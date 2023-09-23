Sept. 23: Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina. White House preparing for government shutdown.

Updated:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. White House preparing for shutdown as funding plan remains elusive

2. Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina as coastal areas lashed with heavy rain

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 as Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches the area. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

3. Mexican president wants to meet with Biden on migration, drug trafficking

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accompanied by first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, sends out a symbolical embrace at the start of the annual Independence Day parade in the capital’s main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

4. DeSantis stumbles in polls as Haley rises

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley arrives on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.N. General Assembly meeting continues in New York City.

🔴 French activists hold protests around the country against police violence and racial profiling.

🔴 Washington National Cathedral unveils new stained-glass windows with a theme of racial justice.

