Sept. 24: McCarthy says Americans should not expect shutdown. CDC reports significant increase in adult obesity rates.

Good morning! It’s Sunday Sept. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. McCarthy: Americans should not expect shutdown, ‘crunch time’ could move holdouts
2. Report: Denver busing migrants to Chicago, New York
3. CDC reports significant increase in adult obesity rates
4. Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
📱 [Trending] this morning
FLAMINGOS IN WISCONSIN? TROPICAL BIRDS VISIT LAKE MICHIGAN BEACH IN A FIRST FOR THE NORTHERN STATE
The American flamingos spotted in Port Washington, about 25 miles north of Milwaukee, reportedly marked the first sighting of the species in Wisconsin state history.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) – the first U.S. mission to sample an asteroid – is due to return its sample back to Earth.
🔴 U.S. vs. South Africa women’s soccer friendly marks the final international game for two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.
🔴 “Krapopolis,” a new animated comedy series from “Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon set in mythical ancient Greece begins on FOX.
